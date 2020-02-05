brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Neighbours of fire-ravaged Pankhurst flats still not allowed back

People living in flats neighbouring a block which fire ripped through in September are still waiting to return to their homes while fire safety work is carried out.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue advised the Guinness Partnership, which owns the three blocks of flats on the Pankhurst Avenue site, to carry out the works to the undamaged blocks in the wake of the fire which has left scores of people homeless.

Guinness said in October it expected the works to be completed that month – but four months on, the blocks are still shrouded in scaffolding and no residents have been allowed to return. The two neighbouring blocks contain a total of ten flats.

Meanwhile, work to either rebuild or renovate the fire-wrecked block cannot start until investigations to the other two blocks are complete.

A spokeswoman for Guinness Trust said: “We have a reputable firm of architects, alongside fire engineers, determining the scope of remedial work for 112 to 120 Pankhurst Avenue.

They have further investigations to carry out, so their work is ongoing at the moment. Investigations are highly technical and of course the expert advisers are required to be extremely rigorous in the work they do.

“Work cannot begin on the demolition and rebuilding of the fire damaged block until these investigations are complete.

“We appreciate that this is very frustrating for those who wish to return. Residents are in longer-term temporary accommodation, in most cases serviced apartments.

“Some residents have advised us that they do not wish to return and we are working with them to identify other permanent accommodation.

“Our designated caseworkers remain in place and are continuing to provide local support to residents. We have also provided financial assistance to all households.”

The fire started on a wooden-clad balcony at the block of 12 flats facing Freshfield Road on Friday, September 20.

Owners of blocks had been warned of the fire dangers of balconies made or clad with combustible materials by the government just weeks before in the wake of a similar fire in Barking last June.

ESFRS launched an investigation into the cause and spread of the fire last September. Police quickly ruled out foul play, but the main investigation continues.

Andrew Gausden, ESFRS group manager business safety, said: “The investigation is still ongoing. At this time we are unable to give a timeframe for outcome.

“The service continues to work with the Guinness Partnership and their fire engineers with regards to the work.”

