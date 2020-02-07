Brighton braces for Storm Ciara as amber warning issued

A severe weather warning for wind on Sunday has been increased from yellow to amber along the south coast as Storm Ciara approaches.

The Met Office this morning issued an amber warning for a section of the coast running from Portsmouth to Kent with the forecast for the city currently says winds with gusts of up to 66mph are expected in the early afternoon alongside heavy rain.

UK Power Networks says it is gearing up to respond to any power cuts caused by the high winds, as falling branches and trees could damage overhead power lines.

The council says that its severe weather shelter for rough sleepers will be open on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

The chief forecaster says: “Widespread very strong winds will affect the region through much of Sunday.

“Gusts of 55 to 65 mph are likely widely in inland areas and 70 to 80 mph along the south coast. Heavy rain will accompany the strong winds leading to very poor driving conditions.”

Head of customer services and innovation at UK Power Networks, Ian Cameron, said: “We understand how difficult is to be without electricity, especially during cold weather, and will do our best to restore supplies quickly if they are affected.

“Keeping people safe and fixing power cuts is our priority, so if you see any damaged power lines our advice is to stay away, keep everyone clear and call us on 105.

“We ask people to make sure they are prepared at home too. We provide free extra help to people living in vulnerable circumstances, who are on our Priority Services Register.”

Details on eligibility and how to register can be found at www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk

Advice for a power cut:

· Keep these numbers handy, ring 105 or 0800 3163 105 in a power cut

· Charge up your mobile phone before the weather hits, and a rechargeable mobile ‘powerbank’ if you have one

· If you see a damaged power line keep everyone clear and call 105

· Check the live power cut map on our website for updates in your area

· Locate a torch, check its working and make sure you have spare batteries. Take care if using candles

· Use a phone with a cord if you have one, cordless phones don’t work in a power cut

· Freezers remain cold for several hours without power, keep the door closed

· Dress in warm clothes

· Look out for vulnerable neighbours and call 105 if they need assistance

· See our website for advice during a power cut www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/power-cut/help-and-advice

We urge vulnerable customers to register for our Priority Services Register www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/priority email: psr@ukpowernetworks.co.uk