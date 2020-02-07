Neighbours evacuated after Hove kitchen fire

Neighbours were evacuated after a kitchen fire in Hove in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called to the three storey building in Montefiore Road at 1.40am this morning.

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended a fire at a property in Hove in the early hours of this morning (7 February 2020).

“We were called at 1.40am to reports of a kitchen fire at a three storey commercial and domestic property on Montefiore Road.

“Three fire engines attended the scene.

“Crews used four breathing breathing apparatus, firefighting foam, a jet and a hose reel jet.

“They evacuated the neighbouring buildings.

“The cause is believed to be accidental.

“The area was made safe and fire safety advice given to neighbours.”