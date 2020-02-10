Hove school closed today after Storm Ciara causes ‘significant damage’

The King’s School in Hove will be closed today (Monday 10 February) after the school’s new building was damaged by Storm Ciara.

The Church of England secondary school moved to its new premises in Hangleton Way last summer from its temporary home in Portslade.

Head teacher Sarah Price emailed parents yesterday afternoon (Sunday 9 February) to alert them to the closure.

The school said yesterday: “Mrs Price has sent an email on the afternoon of Sunday 9 February to alert parents/carers to a whole school closure on Monday 10 February 2020.

“The high winds from Storm Ciara have caused significant damage to the school building which needs to be made safe by contractors before the school can safely open to students and staff.

“We anticipate being open as usual on Tuesday 11 February.”

In a series of tweets, the school said: “We regret to inform you that King’s will be closed to all students tomorrow Monday 10 February.

“The high winds today have caused significant damage to the new building and rendered the site unsafe.

“An email to all parents/carers has gone out this afternoon from Mrs Price.

”We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.

“Thank you for the support; we do hate having to close.”