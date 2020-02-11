brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Second GP surgery closes for deep clean

Posted On 11 Feb 2020 at 10:41 am
By James Dunham

A second Brighton GP surgery has closed for a deep clean while health officials tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The Deneway Surgery at Lionsdene in Deneway is a branch of the Warmdene Surgery which closed yesterday after GP Dr Catriona Greenwood was confirmed as having contracted the virus.

Dr Greenwood picked up the virus while on a skiing trip in France from Hove father Steve Walsh, who himself contracted it at a conference in Singapore.

The Warmdene Surgery remains closed today despite reassurances being given to councillors it would be open again.

So far, the places affected are:

  • County Oak Medical Centre, where Dr Catriona Greenwood worked one admin day last week, and its branch surgery at Deneway.
  • Grenadier Pub in Hangleton, which was visited by Steve Walsh on February 1.
  • Cornerstone Community Centre, where a yoga teacher came into contact with Steve Walsh on February 3. No other people have been advised to self-isolate.
  • easyjet flight EZS8481 to Gatwick from Geneva on January 28, which is believed to be the flight Mr Walsh took back to the UK
  • Bevendean Primary School, where a staff member has been in close contact with someone who has been advised to self-isolate (but is not themselves diagnosed)
  • Portslade Academy, which told parents on Friday one of its pupils has been advised to self-isolate for a fortnight after coming into contact with the Hove father. It’s believed pupils at other schools have been given the same advice.
  • Patcham Nursing Home, which has closed its doors to all visitors after being visited by one of the medics now confirmed as having the virus.

Five people from Brighton have been confirmed as having contracted the virus. They are Mr Walsh, Dr Greenwood and three other men, one of whom is a doctor.

  1. David Cunningham February 11, 2020 at 11:22 am Reply

    What’s the point of carrying out deep cleaning here if places such as the Grenadier pub – known to have been visited by the super-spreader remain open and untreated?

    • Jonathan Simons February 11, 2020 at 11:32 am Reply

      The grenadier said they did a deep clean as soon as it was known he’d been there

      • David Cunningham February 11, 2020 at 12:02 pm Reply

        No – the deep medical clean being done at the surgery has NOT happened at the Grenadier pub. All that has happened is that some pub staff have been put in self-isolation but there is no way of checking if they are actually complying.

      • David Cunningham February 11, 2020 at 12:04 pm Reply

        No the deep medical clean being done at the surgery has NOT happened at the Grenadier pub. All that has happened is that some pub staff have apparently gone into self-isolation, though nobody is checking if they are actually self-isolating.

