Brighton nursing home reopens



A Brighton nursing home which closed to visitors after being visited by one of the medics diagnosed with coronavirus has reopened after a precautionary clean.

Patcham Nursing Home closed to visitors on Monday night, after news broke that locum GP Dr Catriona Greenwood and another local medic had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

After realising that one of them had visited the home, its doors were closed to visitors, contractors and suppliers.

But it has since taken advice from Public Health England which told them to give the home a precautionary clean, and then it would be fine to reopen.

A spokesperson for the home said: “We are pleased that the home has now reopened to visitors.

“Thanks must go to Public Health England for its support and advice over the last few days, to all the families and visitors who have been patient and understanding, to our staff who have been superb and, last but not least, to our residents who have been good-natured and uncomplaining throughout.”

Earlier today, Hove father at the centre of the outbreak, Steve Walsh, being discharged from hospital after twice testing negative for coronavirus.

And the Portslade Academy pupil he was in contact with who is now self-isolating has also tested negative. They are continuing their 14 day quarantine as as precaution.