Owner of UK’s first cannabis restaurant charged with supplying cannabis



The owner of the UK’s first cannabis restaurant has been charged with dealing cannabis.

Sammy Ben Rabah spent tens of thousands of pounds setting up Canna Kitchen in Duke Street and believed he was working within the law.

But his dreams were dashed when it was raided in May last year and his stock and equipment seized for several months.

Today, police announced he and another woman, Naomi Morris, who also sold CBD product have both been charged with supplying cannabis.

A police spokesman said: “A man and a woman have been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis after police executed warrants at shops in Duke Street and London Road, Brighton.

“Following an investigation into the supply of class B drugs, officers searched two businesses in the city in May last year, seized a significant quantity of cannabis and arrested two people.

“Sammy Ben Rabah, 32, of Barrow Court Lane, Bristol, and Naomi Morris, 37, of North Place, Brighton, are each charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis and will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 12 March.”