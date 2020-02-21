Traffic gridlocks Brighton after bomb squad called in to tackle suspicious package

The bomb squad blew up a suspicious package in Brighton this afternoon (Friday 21 February).

Lewes Road was closed after a suspicious package was found in a bag in Dewe Road at lunchtime, causing traffic to be gridlocked.

Brighton University students and staff were evacuated from Mithras House as were dozens of building workers on the site.

Just after 2pm Sussex Police said: “Following a report of a suspicious package, Dewe Road, the A270 Lewes Road and surrounding roads are currently closed.

“A 100m cordon (is) in place for safety. Affected homes and buildings are being evacuated as precaution.

“Please avoid the area and find alternative travel routes.”

Later police tweeted: “We have reopened the A270 Lewes Road, Brighton, in both directions.

“The closure of Dewe Road and the surrounding cordon remains in place as we investigate a report of a suspicious package.”

Just before 5.30pm police tweeted an update: “The Explosive Ordance Disposal unit (EOD) have carried out a controlled explosion on an item in Dewe Road, Brighton.

“They are continuing to assess the scene.

“Affected homes and buildings remain evacuated and some roads remain closed.

“We apologise for the disruption.”