An evening with Brian James of The Damned and John Wombat book signing, Q & A, meet & greet

Waterstones Brighton at 71-74 North Street, Brighton (opposite The Clock Tower) are presenting an evening with Brian James – founder member, guitarist and songwriter of legendary punk pioneers The Damned. Brian and his Biographer John Wombat will be answering all your questions as well as signing copies of John’s wonderful book ‘Bastard, The Damned, The Lords Of The New Church and More: The Authorised Biography Of Brian James’. The event will be taking place in store on Thursday 12th March from 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

This book presents the life and career of one of music’s most pioneering, and far too often under-appreciated, guitarists and songwriters, Brian James. From his days as a youngster, cutting his teeth in blues and rock ‘n’ roll cover bands, Brian created the uncompromising Bastard. Playing briefly with London SS, he then formed the Damned. It was with the Damned that he wrote the UK’s first ever punk single, ‘New Rose’. What followed was the first ever UK punk album, ‘Damned Damned Damned’. He went on to form the “transmagical” Tanz Der Youth, before being hand picked by Iggy Pop to join his live touring band. With the enigmatic Stiv Bators, he created the Lords Of The New Church and released three studio albums. The book also details his other bands, the Hellions, Brian James Brains and the Brian James Gang, in addition to a slew of solo projects.

Tickets for this event are £30 including entry, a copy of the book, a signed Brian James postcard and a copy of ‘Walkin’ Round Naked’ 7″ single. They are strictly limited so book early to avoid disappointment.

Further details from Waterstones: 01273 206017

Secure your tickets HERE.

Brian James fans will be very interested to learn that he will be picking up ‘The Pioneer Award’ at this year’s ‘Vive Le Rock Awards 2020’ up in London at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Wednesday 1st April. On the night there will also be a very special one-off reformation of 80’s goth rockers The Lords of The New Church, fronted by Finnish Hanoi Rocks legend Michael Monroe on vocals. Read our article HERE for further information.

