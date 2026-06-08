Historic England has given £240,000 more towards the first phase of the restoration of Madeira Terrace, to fund more cast iron testing and repair.

The total amount the public body has given to Brighton and Hove City Council is now almost £1 million – about 5 per cent of the total budget for the first 28 arches and a new lift.

Specialists from contractors Cast Iron Welding Services is continuing to meticulously repair the hundreds of cast iron components that make up this first phase.

It previously restored Brighton’s Victoria Fountain on the Old Steine and has more recently repaired the seafront Victorian street lamps.

However, it is thought this is the first time in the world that this technology has been deployed to repair structural cast iron, hence the need for extensive testing.

By focusing on the repair and reuse of cast iron where possible, the project is avoiding the release of carbon emissions associated with recasting. It will also preserve the craftsmanship and embodied carbon represented by the original ironwork.

The casting of iron typically generates about eight tonnes of CO₂ emissions for every tonne of cast iron created. An approach of repair rather than replacement is expected to result in less than an eighth of this.

The first sections of the structural cast iron have returned to the seafront from the specialist foundry. Assembly of the cast iron skeleton is now well underway in preparation for the installation of a new concrete deck.

Elsewhere on the site, the new lift structure has started to take shape behind its protective wrapping. Soon this will be removed to reveal the brick skin, made up of more than 20,000 bricks, and the glazed lantern. Works to install the new lift car will start shortly.

Claudia Kenyatta and Emma Squire, co-CEOs of Historic England, said: “The restoration of Maderia Terrace is forging ahead. We’re proud to see the attention to detail paid during repairs to this extraordinary structure.

“Our latest grant is supporting the best practice of conserving as much original material as possible, ensuring a vital part of Brighton & Hove’s heritage lives on and is loved for longer.”

Councillor Julie Cattell said: “Historic England has supported us throughout the project, and this additional funding is a strong vote of confidence in the careful, long‑term approach we are taking.

“It brings us another important step closer to returning Madeira Terrace to safe, accessible use for residents and visitors, now and for generations to come.”

Chris Ward, MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven, said: “This additional funding is a real vote of confidence in the work being done to bring the Terrace back into use.

“Restoring Madeira Terrace will breathe new life into the eastern seafront for residents and visitors alike. I’m very grateful to Historic England for their continued support in helping return this much-loved landmark to its former glory.”