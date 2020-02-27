Brighton man fined for swearing and shouting abuse at parking warden

A Brighton man has been landed with an £1,100 bill for swearing and shouting abuse at a parking warden.

Daniel Cotton, 26, was convicted of a public order offence by Brighton magistrates and fined £440.

Cotton, of Pullman Hall, New England Street, Brighton, was also ordered to pay costs of £650 and a victim surcharge of £44, making £1,134 in total.

He had denied using used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. But he was convicted in his absence.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “A man has been convicted of a public order offence for abusing a council parking enforcement officer.

“Daniel Hull Cotton shouted abuse at the officer as she was investigating a separate blue badge misuse offence in Victoria Road in September last year.

“The court accepted evidence that Mr Cotton was swearing and abusive and caused the officer alarm and distress.

“On (Tuesday) 25 February, Mr Cotton was convicted in his absence at Brighton Magistrates’ Court under section 5 of the Public Order Act.

“He was ordered to pay a total of £1,134 in fines, costs and a victim surcharge.”

Councillor Anne Pissaridou, who chairs the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “I am very pleased we have seen a conviction in this case.

“The council will not tolerate people abusing its hard-working staff and we will seek the prosecution of anyone who thinks otherwise.

“Parking enforcement officers do an excellent job in our city and to be subjected to any form of abuse is completely unacceptable.”