Tour cancelled including Brighton gig due to Coronavirus

We have been notified regarding the cancellation of tomorrow’s (14th March 2020) concert by London based trio PALACE, which was to be held at CHALK in Brighton. This is due to the fact that a member of the band is showing symptoms of COVID-19. (See notification below). Contact your ticket supplier for refund information.

