Brighton takeaway delivery service starts delivering newsagent groceries

A Brighton takeaway service has teamed up with a network of neighbourhood newsagents to deliver groceries.

As shelves in superstores were stripped by panic buyers, Dinner2Go approached independent corner shops around Brighton and Hove who still had plentiful supplies of goods such as toilet roll and pasta.

So far, 18 have signed up to take orders through its restaurant delivery platform.

The company is also seeing a surge in its more traditional business, with several restaurants approaching them following the prime minister’s announcement that the public should avoid public places.

And demand is so high that the company needs to hire new drivers.

Dinner2Go owner Sohail Rahim said: “We’ve teamed up with 18 different local newsagents who all have things like toilet paper in stock.”

We do the deliveries for them in the local area, within one mile of each shop.”

Customers can order by visiting https://dinner2go.co.uk or through the company’s app.

You can apply for a driver’s job via the app using the drivers joining option on the contact page.