This year’s Brighton Festival cancelled and Fringe postponed

Posted On 18 Mar 2020 at 10:07 am
Children’s Parade 2017


This year’s Brighton Festival has been cancelled for the first time since it was founded 53 years ago, and the Fringe festival postponed.

Government advice for social distancing measures coupled with predictions the peak of the virus is due to start in May have led the festival to cancel all its planned events.

The organisers of the Fringe’s Spiegeltent and Warren venue also announced they would not be opening in May. Spiegeltent said it was cancelling, but Warren organisers Otherplace said they were talking to the council about rescheduling later in the year.

Brighton Festival was due to take place from 2 to 24 May 2020 and is the largest annual, curated multi-arts festival in England.

The Festival had scheduled more than 120 cultural events and the Fringe 1,035 events over hundreds of venues.

The annual Children’s Parade has also been affected and will not go ahead. Festival staff are working with artists and partners to discuss whether some events can happen at a later date or in a different way.

The Fringe is hoping to take place in the autumn but the main Festival’s scale and involvement of international artists and touring companies would make recheduling impossible.

Andrew Comben, Chief Executive of Brighton Festival said: “The Festival team is devastated that this incredible programme, led by Guest Director Lemn Sissay won’t happen this year and that audiences won’t experience the diversity of artists coming from across the world to our city.

“Lemn’s vision was to build an ‘Imagine Nation’ at Brighton Festival.

“It seems to us that we need imagination, creativity and the strength of our community now more than ever. We are exploring what might be the most creative contribution the Festival and its artists can make at this time and we will share more on this when we can.”

Brighton Fringe chief executive officer Julian Caddy said: “On behalf of the thousands of people who have invested so much in putting on Brighton Fringe, I am devastated to say that we are unable to proceed in May due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I would like to thank you for all the work that you have done and also to thank all our funders, partners, sponsors, patrons, friends and the ticket buying public for your ongoing support, trust and patience at this difficult time.

“But we won’t give up that easily. After consulting with key stakeholders we are looking to reschedule Brighton Fringe to take place in September and October, when we have been advised that it will be again safe to proceed.

“We do not know yet what this Brighton Fringe will look like but we will now work with all our participants, venues and partners to make it the best it can be – for all involved.”

Councillor Alan Robins, Chair of the Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee, Brighton & Hove City Council added: “The cancellation of this year’s Festival is disappointing but inevitable given the current circumstances and is absolutely the right decision. We look forward to the festival returning next year.”

In a statement, Otherplace said: “We are currently in talks with the council about finding a rescheduled date to open later in the year and will keep everyone updatedo n developments.

“The global situation is unfolding daily and we will continue to be guided by official advice.

“Otherplace staff have been advised of the situation and all those employed in our Jew Street office are now working from home.

“We are also in talks with artists that were due to perform at the site in May and hope to reschedule all shows where possible.”

Customers who have booked tickets for the main festival events will be contacted by the Festival ticket office as soon as possible with refund information.

Warren tickets will be transferred to rescheduled dates or refunded, but Otherplace is encouraging people to donating their ticket in place of a refund.

Brighton Festival is a registered charity and almost two thirds of the festival costs would have been covered by ticket sales. Ticket holders are being offered the option to donate some or all of their ticket purchase in order to help support the Festival’s future and its work with artists and community partner organisations.

Since it was first established in 1967, Brighton Festival has given artists and performers at the cutting edge of artistic practice and on the edge of society, the creative space to have their voices heard and to showcase new work.

Brigthton Spiegeltent said: “We are of course cancelling our Brighton Spiegeltent event for May 2020. Thanks as always to all our ticket-holders for your fantastic support.

“You will need to be in contact with the Fringe Box Office to arrange for purchases to be credited for a future Fringe or refunded – and please give the Fringe some time towork through this mountain of admin.

“We will be contacting our companies, artists and suppliers as soon as we can, we ask for your patience and understanding as we do this.”

Brighton Dome closed on Tuesday 17 March and is cancelling or postponing its events programme until further notice.

