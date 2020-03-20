Refuse collections likely to be hit by coronavirus absences



Refuse and recycling collections are likely to be hit by staff shortages caused by new coronavirus guidelines, the council has warned.

Brighton and Hove City Council is suspending garden waste collection for at least the next two weeks while it tries to source agency drivers and operatives.

And the city’s litter cops are being pulled off the streets to reduce social contact, and instead deployed to other Cityclean duties.

Public toilets remain open for now, but this is being kept under review and hours and sites may be reduced.

New bins and boxes won’t be delivered for now, and only offensive graffiti and human waste will be removed by street cleaners.

However, emptying litter bins and dog poo bins in the city centre, east and west will be prioritised.

with missed collections, the council says it will be unable to catch up on missed work and if a collection is missed, residents’ next collection will take place on their next scheduled collection day if possible.

Residents can take any type of waste to the two Household Waste Recycling Sites (HWRS). This can include taking friends and neighbours waste if they can’t get there by car etc.

People can take their garden waste to our Household Waste Recycling Sites (HWRS) and customers will have their contract extended where appropriate to cover collections that are missed

The third garden waste round due to be started on April 1 will now be postponed.

All customers can still renew their subscription or sign up if invited to do so, time will be added to these subscriptions also to make up for lost time.

Commercial waste customers may be asked to use communal bins if there’s not enough workers to collect them.

Beach cleans, Tidy Up Teams etc are being suspended