Albion offers fans three month payment holiday



Brighton and Hove Albion is offering fans a three-month payment holiday from May to July.

The club said following a meeting of its board earlier today, it was decided by the directors that all renewing season-ticket holders and 1901 Club members will have the opportunity to opt in and take a three-month holiday from their monthly direct debits.

Supporters will be emailed shortly and will have until April 16 to claim the payment holiday. In the meantime, it’s asked them to do all they can to meet their April payment. The holiday will impact the club’s cash flow by around £3 million.

