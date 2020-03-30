We need your help regarding Brighton & Hove Record Shops!

Have you seen our brand new directory over on our Music Page?

Over the years Brighton has been an absolute goldmine filled with record shops and so we are endeavouring to catalogue as many of them as we can. This is why we have published “The Directory of Brighton & Hove Record Shops – The first 100 years”.

Do you have any solid information regarding these national treasures? If YES, then we would urge you to visit our directory HERE and see if we have missed anything. If we have omitted something that you are aware of then please leave a comment at the end of the article and we will look into it. Thank you very much for your help.

Brighton & Hove News Music Team