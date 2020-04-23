Two charged over Whitehawk murder

Police have charged two men with the murder of a man in a Brighton street.

Daryl Richardson, 26, unemployed, of Cumberland Road, Portsmouth, and Bobby Smith, 21, unemployed, of no fixed address, have been charged on the authority of the CPS with the murder of Muhammed Lamin Jassey, 26, of Brighton.

Mr Jassey sustained a knife wound during an incident in Whitehawk Road, just south of the junction with Findon Road, about 2.30pm on Sunday 5 April and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital where he sadly died the same day.

Both men will appear in custody via video link at Brighton Magistrates Court on Friday (24 April).

Two other men, aged 25 and 41, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, are currently on police bail until 4 May while the investigation continues.

Two women aged 21 and 38, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, were released from police custody on 6 April. The 21-year-old was released under investigation, and the 38-year-old will face no further police action.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said; “The victim’s family are being kept informed of the progress of the police investigation and are being supported by our family liaison officers.

“We continue to actively pursue lines of enquiry and would urge anyone with information to come forward.”

“In particular we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and has any dashcam or other video footage.”

You can report online or call 101, quoting Operation Heathland.

You can also report via the national Major Incident Police Portal (MIPP) or to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.