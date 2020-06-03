Bus stops suspended ahead of McDonald’s reopening

Two bus stops have been suspended in anticipation of heavy traffic when the McDonald’s drive through at Brighton Marina reopens this morning.

When the drive through announced it was closing on March 23, traffic snaked around the roundabout and up to the flyover as fast food addicts queued for their last burger hit before the lockdown started.

Now, to stop buses on that route being caught up in traffic again, both Brighton and Hove Buses and the Big Lemon tweeted this morning they would not be using the Cineworld or McDonald’s stops.

⚠️⛔ Remember, the bus stops outside Cineworld and McDonald's in BRIGHTON MARINA – suspended from today until Sunday 07 June due to heavy traffic anticipated in the area. Our #BH7, #BH21, #BH21A, #BH23 and #BHN7 services will terminate and restart from The Waterfront stop. ⚠️ — B&H Buses (@BrightonHoveBus) June 3, 2020

Remember the bus stops outside Cineworld and McDonald's is suspended from today until Sunday 7th June 2020 this is due to McDonald’s open. Services 47 & 52 will be stopping at The Waterfront bus stop — The Big Lemon (@thebiglemon) June 3, 2020



Daniel Moon filmed this footage of cars queueing round the block on March 23.



Brighton Marina is not on the published list of restaurants now open for drive-through, with only Newhaven officially reopen in Sussex to date.