More high-rise flats planned for busy Hove street

A developer plans to build 94 flats in a busy street in Hove after dropping a scheme to put up a hotel and homes on the site.

RKO Developments has submitted a planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council for its latest proposal.

The 94 flats would be in two blocks up to seven storeys high on the Corner of Cromwell Road and Palmeira Avenue.

Four traditional houses would be demolished as well as the derelict CBabies nursery which was destroyed by an arsonist in a petrol bomb attack in November 2017.

RKO, run by Claire Leak, also plans to include 47 parking spaces in a basement car park at the site.

Previously, RKO planned to build an 80-bed hotel and 80 flats there but the scheme faced considerable opposition from people living and working in the area.

The developer said that there were already several tall buildings in the area, including nine-storey Cromwell Court.

And the council recently approved a nine-storey block of flats at the other end of the cricket ground.

The previous plans prompted Goldsmid ward councillor Jackie O’Quinn to urged neighbours to put their objections in writing to the council.

Councillor O’Quinn was concerned about the effect of new blocks of flats on the local doctors’ surgery and schools as well as the added strain on the number 7 bus.

A community group, Hove Gold, has been campaigning against the growing number of tall buildings in the area.

Hove Gold has opposed applications for blocks of flats along Davigdor Road and in Lyon Close, Hove, but they were approved last year.

The organisation hopes that a formal area forum could influence council planning policies, with a formal neighbourhood plan which could help shape future schemes.

To see the latest plans and to comment, visit the council’s website at planningapps.brighton-hove.gov.uk and search for BH2020/01403.