Brighton Dome receives support from Arts Council England’s Emergency Response Fund

Brighton Dome has received vital support from Arts Council England (ACE) in response to its closure caused by the Covid-19 crisis. The registered arts charity has received £445,000 from the Emergency Response Fund, part of ACE’s allocation for National Portfolio Organisations announced today (7 July 2020).

This additional funding will help protect Brighton Dome’s short-term survival over the summer months. Following its closure in March 2020, 67% of its self-generated income was lost through ticket sales and events. The organisation has a £12.5 million annual turnover but its 1800 capacity venue is currently unable to re-open for live concerts or performances due to social distancing regulations.

Andrew Comben, Chief Executive of Brighton Dome said:

“We are enormously grateful to Arts Council England for this support which offers immediate financial security whilst our venue remains closed over the next few months. Our team are committed to ensuring the survival of this much-loved venue, as well as continuing our work with artists, local communities, children and young people. The impacts of this crisis are set to continue beyond September and we welcome further government guidance on a longer-term strategy for live venues and events and how arts organisations will receive further support through their £1.57bn fund.

Our sincere thanks also go to our loyal audiences who have given to our fundraising campaign or have donated their ticket purchases to us; the love for Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival has been both overwhelming and invaluable.”

Announced in March 2020, the Arts Council’s £160 million Emergency Response Package is designed to help alleviate the immediate pressures faced by artists, creative practitioners, arts organisations, museums, and libraries over the summer – supporting them as they continue to serve their communities during this crisis and affording them the time to stabilise and plan for the future.

On 5 July 2020, the government announced an unprecedented one-off £1.57bn support package for arts and culture in addition to Arts Council England’s immediate emergency measures. This package recognises the need for further support for the whole sector until physical distancing measures no longer apply.

To help secure Brighton Dome’s future text DOMELOVE to 70970 to donate £5 or visit brightondome.org/donate