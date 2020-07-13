brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton & Hove Albion : 5 things we’re worrying about since Bournemouth and Villa picked up points

Posted On 13 Jul 2020 at 11:30 pm
1) The fact that Villa play Everton at Goodison Park 2 hours before Albion take on a resurgent Southampton at St Mary’s on Thursday evening. A win for Villa could put them within touching distance of the Seagulls. Villa then play Arsenal at home and end the season away at West Ham. At least they both can’t win on the final day.

2) Plucky little Bournemouth destroying Leicester and Junior Stanislas scoring. Although they do have to go to jubilant Manchester City who are now Champions League bound. Surely City will want to  be as ruthless as they were against Albion last weekend ……surely!

3) The fact that Albion have appeared back in the relegation betting after not being priced up by the big bookies for a couple of weeks. Now you can get 50/1 with William Hill and 80/1 with Sky Bet against Albion being relegated. Apparently!

4) Everton play a big part in the relagation  battle . The already on the beach ‘Toffees’ who looked a little lacklustre at Wolves last Sunday not only host Villa next but Bournemouth on the last day.

The Spearhead

5) However lets not forget another win for Albion against either Southampton, Newcastle or Burnley will almost certainly secure their Premier League status. The Seagulls have never, in their  Premier League lives been in the bottom three. A fourth season in the top tier will be superb achievement for the Albion and Graham Potter. Good luck every one

