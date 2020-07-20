Man charged with attempted murder at Royal Sussex



A Whitehawk man has been charged with attempted murder of a member of staff at the Royal Sussex County Hospital yesterday.

Connolly Mellon, unemployed, 30, of Wilson Avenue, Brighton, is due to appear in custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today.

Mellon was arrested after Joseph George, 56, a member of the catering staff, was repeatedly stabbed yesterday morning.

Mr George was treated for several stab wounds and was discharged from hospital on Sunday evening.

After the stabbing on the neonatal ward in the Thomas Kemp Tower, the hospital site was secured and the public not allowed in while police worked at the scene for a few hours.

Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals Trust, which runs the hospital, said yesterday: “Thank you to Sussex Police for their rapid and professional response to the situation and to our staff whose performance has been exemplary throughout.”