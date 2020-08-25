Storm Francis could batter Brighton and Hove with 50mph gusts

Batten down the hatches as Storm Francis approaches, bringing gusts of more than 50mph as it threatens to batter Brighton and Hove.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning covering a 36-hour period starting from 9am when the storm is expected to start gathering strength.

The official forecaster said: “Storm Francis will bring some very strong winds leading to disruption to travel and power supplies along with potential damage to trees.”

The Met Office warned: “Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

“Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

“Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

“Some roads and bridges may close.

“Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”