Saltdean Lido offers free swim for key workers

Posted On 28 Aug 2020 at 12:51 pm
The Saltdean Lido is offering a free swim for 200 key workers, including NHS and emergency services staff.

Saltdean Lido – picture by Deryck Chester

The Lido said: “Saltdean Lido is inviting key workers to swim for free on Thursday 10 September to say thank you for all their hard work and dedication during the lockdown period.

“All those in a public-facing role are welcome including NHS staff, emergency services, carers, shop staff, street cleaners and delivery drivers.

“Tickets will be on a ‘first come, first served’ basis and numbers are strictly limited to 50 swimmers for each of the four sessions to ensure social distancing.”

The hour-long sessions start at 1pm and run until 6.30pm.

The Lido said that it was using an online booking form for key workers to book slots, adding: “On arrival swimmers will be asked to form socially distanced queues, check in five minutes before their session time and provide key worker or public-facing worker ID.

“Following Swim England guidance, visitors must arrive with swimming costumes already on and with any equipment such as floats or goggles – as changing rooms will be closed.

“There will be hand sanitiser and directional arrows in place, with staff offering assistance to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Swimmers will be allocated an area by the pool to leave their belongings.

“The 40-metre pool will be heated to around 25 degrees and will be operating double lanes with the option of slow, medium and fast – and a clockwise system will be in place.”

Derek Leaver, from the Saltdean Lido Community Interest Company, said: “Key workers have been on the front line for us all during the pandemic and continue to do an amazing job and we are delighted to have the opportunity to pay them back in a small way.”

To book tickets and for further information, visit https://www.wegottickets.com/saltdean-lido-key-worker-swim.

