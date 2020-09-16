Coronavirus concerns prompt third pub to close

A third Brighton pub has temporarily closed as a precaution because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The Preston Brewery Tap – run by Sara Wilkinson and her business partner Kate Gregory – posted a sign in the window and on a door earlier this week.

It said that Sara was unwell and, though they did not believe that she was suffering from the covid-19 virus, they wanted a test to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

The pair reopened the pub on the corner of Preston Road and South Road, in Preston Village, almost a year ago.

Their “safety first” approach echoed the response at the Black Dove and Village, both also in Brighton, in recent weeks.

It is an approach that has generally won plaudits from customers.

The sign at the Preston Brewery Tap said: “Sara has woken up this morning and feels unwell.

“She has a temperature and while we don’t think it is covid-19 we have decided that the only responsible thing to do for our customers and staff is to close until we have had the test results.

“We have been unable to access a test centre due to the high numbers of people requesting tests and have therefore bought a private test but as this is a postal service we will not be expecting any results before Wednesday afternoon but most likely it will be Thursday.

“If we manage to get a test result before this, we will post here immediately.

“As an added precaution we will have conducted a thorough deep clean of the premises.

“Juts to reiterate, we do not think that Sara has coronavirus but the safety of our staff, customers and friends is of paramount importance to us.

“Stay safe everyone.”