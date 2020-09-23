Man charged over Brighton firearms incident

A man has been charged over a firearms incident which saw armed police go to three different locations while the helicopter searched overhead.

Andrew Fossey, 45, of Upper Lewes Road, Brighton, has been charged with two counts of assaulting two police officers after he was detained in London Road, Brighton, on Monday.

He was due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today.

The incident started at a flat in Upper Lewes Road which police were called to on Monday lunchtime amid fears for a man’s safety.

Armed officers later surrounded a house in Ingham Drive, Coldean, almost three miles away.

The incident ended after a man was arrested in London Road at 3.40pm, where two police officers were assaulted.