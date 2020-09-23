Parents of new(ish)borns urged to register births



The parents of more than 150 babies born during lockdown who have not yet registered their birth are being urged to make the trip to the town hall.

More than 850 babies were born while the register office was closed from 24 March to mid-June during lockdown.

Most of these have now been registered – but 150 have yet to be officially recorded.

Councillor David Gibson, lead councillor for Life Events, said: “Congratulations to all new families in the city. The government restrictions prevented so many of the celebrations we usually enjoy when a baby is born and the pressure on new parents to manage alone during the lockdown was huge.

“We totally understand how birth registration has been overlooked at this time. We welcome you now to get in touch with our registration team and register your baby as soon as possible.”

It is a legal requirement to register a birth and many parents treasure their official birth certificate issued by the registrar team. Birth certificates are used throughout life and are often needed for identity, education and travel.

You can make an appointment with the register office online or by phone on 01273 292016.

Information on registering a baby: