Three 120mph joyriders from Hove given prison reprieve

Three joyriders from Hangleton who led the police on a high-speed chase were spared an immediate prison sentence by a crown court judge.

Trevor Howley, 40, who was at the wheel, had been warned that he faced jail after the chase that left a police car damaged.

Howley, of no fixed address, and formerly of Downland Crescent, Hove, was spotted on the A23.

Police pursued him up Mill Road, down King George VI Avenue, known locally as Snakey Hill, and along Goldstone Crescent.

The chase, on Monday 20 July, ended in Nevill Way with damage to the stolen blue Ford Focus Zetec and a Sussex Police car.

Howley pleaded guilty at a previous hearing to stealing a car and driving it dangerously and without insurance.

A charge of failing to stop when directed by a police officer – a charge usually dealt with in the magistrates’ court – was discontinued.

Two passengers also pleaded guilty to their part. They were Tony Cooper, 28, of Downland Crescent, Hove, and Emily Cooper, also known as Emily Cox, 30, of Kingston Close, Hove.

Sussex Police said: “A stolen Ford Focus car was spotted on the A23 on Monday 20 July and pursued by officers. It was seen speeding at up to 120mph.

“It exited the A23 at Brighton and continued to be driven at high speed and dangerously, overtaking cars on a single carriageway.

“It eventually stopped in Nevill Way, Hove, and two passengers exited the vehicle and ran. Howley was found in the vehicle and admitted to being the driver.

“The two who ran from the car were detained and identified as brother and sister Tony and Emily Cooper.”

Judge Martin Huseyin sentenced Howley to 32 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and banned him from driving for 18 months.

The judge ordered Howley to take an extended re-test before being allowed back on the road.

He also sent Howley on a six-month alcohol treatment programme and ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid community work over the next 18 months.

Tony Cooper was given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, a two-year driving ban and a community order.

He was told to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work in the community over the next 18 months.

Emily Cooper was sentenced on Tuesday (6 October) to a 12-month community order with a requirement to attend 30 days of rehabilitation activity.

At Hove Crown Court, Judge Huseyin banned her from driving for a year.

All three were ordered to pay a victim surcharge.