Four men held after robbery in Hove

Police arrested four men in Hove after a man was robbed in Hove yesterday (Saturday 24 October).

Sussex Police said: “Four men have been arrested after a man was coerced into withdrawing money from a cash machine in Hove.

“A group of men, who were mainly wearing hooded tops and dark clothing, approached the victim at around 7.50am and asked if he wanted to buy drugs.

“When he declined, they walked him to a cash machine in Second Avenue and threatened him with violence if he did not withdraw money and give it them.

“He did so and they left.

“Shortly afterwards, a number of men were detained by police officers at Hove railway station.

“Four were arrested at nearby locations.

“Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the group in the area on Saturday morning or may have been approached themselves.

“Please report online or call 101 quoting serial 258 of 24/10.

“Four men have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remained in custody on Saturday lunchtime.”