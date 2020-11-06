Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Burnley 0

Albion are being frustrated by the Premier League bottom side with Clarets keeper Nick Pope the man of the match so far.

Danny Welbeck had has a couple of chances including a one on one with Pope.

Tariq Lamptey had a great chance earlier on but fired high and wide when well placed.

Adam Webster and Pascal Gross have also had chances to put Albion in front as Adam Lallana pulls the strings in midfield.

Matt Lowdown with a cross come shot with hit the bar and Robbie Brady with an ambitious overhead kick have gone close for Burnley who have offered very little else.