Warning over covid vaccine telephone scammers

Posted On 18 Dec 2020 at 9:36 am
Scammers are trying to fool vulnerable people with calls and text messages asking people to respond if they want the covid vaccine.

The NHS has sent out a warning about the con, which is similar to those circulating in recent weeks falsely telling people they are being prosecuted for fraud.

Some people are also being asked to pay a fee or for bank details.

Vaccinations are now in progress in Brighton and Hove, but most patients will be invited for one by their GP or be offered one if they attend hospital.

Only patients aged 80 and above are currently being contacted.

The Sussex Health and Care Partnership said: “We are aware that some people are receiving fraudulent calls and text messages offering the COVID-19 vaccination.

“In some cases, people are asked to press a number on their keypad or to send a text message to confirm they wish to receive the vaccine. Doing so is likely to result in a charge being applied to their phone bill.

“In other cases, callers are offering the vaccine for a fee or asking for bank details.

“People are warned to be alert to these scams.

“The vaccine is only available from the NHS and the NHS will contact you when it is your turn. At present, appointments are only being offered to the public over 80 years old.

“The NHS will never ask you to press a button on your keypad or send a text to confirm you want the vaccine and never ask for payment or for your bank details.

“If you receive a call you believe to be fraudulent, hang up.

“If you believe you have been the victim of fraud or identity theft you should report this directly to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040. Where the victim is vulnerable, report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101.”

