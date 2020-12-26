Storm Bella blows in

Storm Bella is brewing up, bringing high winds and heavy rain to a wide area of southern England including Brighton and Hove.

The Met Office has issued two weather warnings as the storm sweeps in.

The official forecaster issued a yellow weather warning for rain and a more serious amber warning for wind.

“Storm Bella is expected to bring some disruption to travel and utilities,” the Met Office said.

“Heavy rain combined with strong winds may lead to some disruption and flooding in places.”

Wind speeds are expected to reach more than 40mph with gusts topping 60mph.

As much as half an inch of rain could fall over the next 12 hours.

The Met Office said to expect “probably some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs”. The forecaster added: “Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life.

“Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown on to coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

“Spray and flooding will lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.”