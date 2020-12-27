Premier League Match Day 15 – West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion go into the first of their Christmas fixtures in a precarious position occupying 17th place in the Premier League.

Young goalkeeper Robert Sanchez keeps his place in the starting line up.

And it looks like a three-pronged attacking line of Danny Welbeck, Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard.

Dan Burn is preferred to Joel Veltman and there is no place in the squad for Aaron Connolly.

Albion have a good recent record at the London Stadium.