Emergency Christmas housing plea for Brighton mother with cerebral palsy

Friends have issued an emergency Christmas housing plea for a Brighton mother with cerebral palsy who has become stranded after the main ceiling collapsed in her flat.

Ali Gibbs has cerebral palsy and was an active mum with her partner Chris to their three year old, Ottily, in their Whitehawk flat.

But two days before Christmas (Wednesday 23 December), disaster struck and the ceiling came in, leaving them in need of emergency accommodation.

The nearest place that the council could find at such short notice was in Eastbourne – for which the family said they were grateful and they praised the housing team.

But one of their friends, former Labour councillor Emma Daniel, said that unfortunately the accommodation did not allow pets.

So their cats are stuck alone back at their flat – and the family, who have a personal assistant to help them with day-to-day tasks, are struggling so far from their home.

They are desperate to get back to Brighton and be reunited with their pets until their home is safe to return to in a month or six weeks.

They are appealing for a ground-floor one or two-bed property that might not usually be available to let. The council will pay about £300 per week rent.

Ms Daniel said: “If anyone can help this lovely family, please email acccommodationappeal2020@gmail.com and those offers will be passed to Ali’s housing officer.”