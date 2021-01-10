Brighton post office to stay open longer after imminent move

A Brighton post office will stay open longer – and for seven days a week – after it moves to new premises, bosses said.

The Woodingdean post office is due to move from near the petrol filling station in Falmer Road to the Best One shop, next to the Uncles Sam’s burger bar, in Warren Road.

The move – about a quarter of a mile – had the backing of the current postmaster, the Post Office said, and followed a public consultation in the autumn.

The company added: “The Post Office has agreed to relocate Woodingdean Post Office to Best One, 104-106 Warren Road, Brighton.

“The date of the move will be announced in the near future.

“It will operate as a local style branch with post office services provided from a low-screened serving point alongside the retail counter.

“Opening hours will be Monday to Saturday 8am to 6pm and Sunday 9am to 1pm.

“This will be an additional 44 hours of post office service a week.

“The move from 544A Falmer Road, Brighton, BN2 6ND is with the current Postmasters agreement.

“The move is part of the ongoing modernisation of our branch network.

“We are confident that introducing a local style branch alongside a successful retail store is the most effective way to safeguard sustainable post office services in the local community.”

The current hours are 9am to 1pm Monday to Friday.

Post Office regional change manager Jason Collins said: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style post office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”