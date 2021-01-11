Last week to apply for primary school places



Parents have until Friday to apply for a place at one of Brighton and Hove’s primary, infant and junior schools.

Parents of children currently at infant schools that have linked junior schools should note that their children will not automatically be given a place at their linked school.

Parents still need to apply for the linked junior school if they want their child to go there.

To apply online, click here.. Anyone who has questions can email schooladmissions@brighton-hove.gov.uk or call 01273 293 653.