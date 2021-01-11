The last resort … Brighton and Hove Albion host Blackpool in FA Cup fourth round

Brighton and Hove Albion have been drawn to play fellow seasiders Blackpool in the FA Cup Fourth Round.

Albion haven’t played Blackpool since 2013 and if they can beat the mid-table League 1 side at the Amex, Brighton could face Leicester City in the fifth round.

But the Lancashire side won a penalty shoot-out to dispatch the other Premier League Albion in the third round, with the score at 2-2 after extra time against West Brom on Saturday.

Leicester, currently third in the Premiership and 4-0 winners at Stoke City on Saturday, are due to travel to Championship promotion challengers Brentford for their fourth round clash.

Brentford are currently fourth in the second tier and triumphed over seventh-place Middlesbrough in West London at the weekend.

Albion were drawn away in the fifth round when they made it through to the sixth round in 1983 and 1986.

The Seagulls will be hoping that a cup run can complement a successful campaign in the Premier League.

The fourth round ties are scheduled to be played on the weekend of Saturday 23 January.

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the tie of the round.