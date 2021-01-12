brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton show nominated for British comedy award

Posted On 12 Jan 2021 at 12:01 am
A Brighton comedy show has been nominated for a national award.

The Treason Show has been shortlisted for Best TV Sketch Show in the British Comedy Guide’s 15th annual awards.

To vote for the show in the comedy awards, visit https://www.comedy.co.uk/awards/2020.

The long-running satirical show has been a staple of the live scene in Brighton and Hove and the surrounding area for 20 years.

But the coronavirus lockdown spurred the show’s founder Mark Brailsford to switch from stage to screen.

The award shortlisting comes just as Brighton channel Latest TV confirmed that a third series of the televised Treason Show had been agreed.

The new season of topical songs and sketches will be aired every fortnight from Thursday 11 February to the end of May on 13 local TV stations across the country.

Latest TV can be found on Freeview Channel 7 and Virgin 159 as well as on YouTube.

Mr Brailsford said: “With no live shows possible for the past year, the show was in danger of folding.

“But thanks to support from fans via crowdfunding, Latest TV and sponsors, the TV version has taken off and is bringing much-needed laughter and pleasure to many just when we need it the most.”

The sponsors include A4 Labels, Breeze Associates chartered accountants and the Adelphi Group.

