Join the conversation about tackling climate change in Brighton and Hove

Posted On 23 Jan 2021 at 12:13 am
Brighton and Hove’s Climate Assembly has published its recommendations for how our city could meet our target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

Taking all action to be carbon net-zero by 2030 was a central pledge of Labour’s 2019 local manifesto and we have worked collaboratively with other parties on that goal since.

Getting the Climate Assembly up and running was a significant step. It was originally intended to meet in person but I am so proud of our city for adapting to the covid-19 restrictions and delivering the first Climate Assembly in the country to be held completely online.

I want to thank everyone who has taken part for their dedication and their ideas.

The Climate Assembly brought together a diverse group of people from across the city who were tasked with answering the question: “How can we step up actions to reduce transport-related emissions in the city?”

They came up with a range of recommendations that they urged to be implemented together as a package of measures, which you can read here.

Some will find these ideas challenging as they require us all to make changes to the way we move around the city – with a focus on reducing journeys in private vehicles, improving public transport and increasing active travel.

Reaching carbon net-zero by 2030 won’t be easy but if we’re serious about tackling the climate emergency head-on, radical change will be necessary.

This year, 2021, is a chance to make a real impact on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In November the UN climate change conference will be held in Glasgow which will put the UK in the spotlight and it is a call to action for us to show the world what we can do.

The Climate Assembly’s recommendations will be considered by the council as part of planned work on transport and climate change.

I am excited we now have the basis for a plan developed through a democratic process and I look forward to being part of the team that makes Brighton and Hove a carbon-neutral city by 2030.

You can be part of that team too –  share your ideas and join the climate conversation on the council’s Let’s Talk Climate Change online hub or email carbon2030@brighton-hove.gov.uk.

Councillor Nancy Platts is the leader of the Labour opposition on Brighton and Hove City Council.

