Brighton & Hove Albion are stars on Sunday – Seagulls beat Spurs for first Amex Premier League win of season

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Albion finally won a Premier League match at the Amex this season with a comfortable win against Spurs.

And Leandro Trossard finally found the net as he placed Pascal Gross’s cross past Hugo Lloris on 17 minutes.

Trossard has been so unlucky in front of goal since he scored against Chelsea on the opening day.

Earlier in the match, Gross hit the outside of the post as Albion gave Spurs a taste of things to come.

Albion had other chances to score and put the game to bed early. Alexis Mac Allister had an acrobatic overhead kick charged down and the rebound just evaded Neal Maupay.

Mac Allister then saw a volley fly just wide as Albion really had the bit between their teeth.

In a rare Spurs attack, Son Heung-min found Stephen Bergwijn who dragged his shot wide of Robert Sanchez’s post.

Albion kept creating chances. Mac Allister powered a header goalwards and Gareth Bale of all people diverted it away.

The expected Spurs second half onslaught didn’t materialise early on although Bale found substitute Carlos Vinicius but Albion keeper Sanchez managed to save with his feet.

Soon after, Lloris made a great reaction save from a combined Ben White and Pascal Gross effort.

As Albion comfortably weathered the Spurs storm, they were also quick to counter. Mac Allister saw another goalbound effort thwarted as his shot hit Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and the rebound fell kindly for Lloris.

Tottenham’s best effort came from Son but Sanchez produced a great save and pushed it around the post for a corner.

Spurs were having a go at Albion now as Ben Davies rolled the ball the Vinicius but again Sanchez was equal to it with another great save. Again Albion had weathered the storm

Gross, again playing like he is back to his old self, almost created the chance to put the game beyond doubt as his lung-busting run from deep saw him find substitute Aaron Connolly whose perhaps over-confident side-foot shot was cleared off the line by Toby Alderweireld.

Now Albion can go to Anfield on Wednesday with greater confidence for their next Premier League encounter, followed by a more realistic chance to add to the points tally at Burnley next Saturday 6 February.