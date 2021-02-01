Murray was mint – Glenn bows out after 13-year association with Brighton and Hove Albion
After 257 appearances and 111 goals, Glenn Murray, Brighton and Hove Albion’s second highest top scorer of all time, has left the Seagulls for Championship side Nottingham Forest.
His first Albion goal came on his debut at Withdean against Crewe Alexander in League 1 on Saturday 2 February 2008 when he scored twice in a 3-0 win.
His final goal went in 12 years later, or exactly a year ago, on Saturday 1 February 2020, in the 3-3 draw with West Ham in the Premier League at the former Olympic Stadium.
Murray, 37, also scored six times against the Seagulls during this period – four times for arch-rivals Crystal Palace in the 2011-12 season and twice on loan at Reading on Boxing Day 2014. He turned up in the BUPA Lounge post match for a pint or two with relatives and wearing a Royals track suit.
Murray eclipsed the tally of goals scored by Peter Ward, Bobby Zamora and even Kit Napier but in the end he didn’t have the chance to overtake the longstanding and seemingly unbeatable club record of 123 goals set by Tommy Cook almost a century ago.
