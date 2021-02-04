Brighton gets a snow warning



A snow warning has been issued for Sunday and Monday – but with Brighton and Hove right on the edge of the warning area, we may not see that much.

The Met Office updated its yellow warning for Sunday to include Brighton and issued a new Monday yellow warning at 11am, with the warning area for both running up the coast of the UK from Brighton and Hove all the way to the top of Scotland.

The Met’s forecast for Brighton says rain will turn to snow overnight on Saturday, and there’s up to 60% chance of light snow showers throughout Sunday and on Monday morning.

Sunday’s weather warning says: “Cold air, along with snow showers to low levels pushing inland from the North Sea, is expected to spread south during the weekend.

“Not all locations will see snow, with the showers likely to miss some places altogether.

“In addition to the showers, there is a chance that an extended period of more persistent snowfall could impact parts of the Midlands and southeast England overnight Saturday and through Sunday.

“This is all likely to bring areas of accumulating snow through the period with some icy stretches developing, with some parts seeing 5-10 cm, possibly 15 cm of snow.

“Although disruption from this event could occur anywhere within this region, the Midlands and south-east England is the area most likely to see disruptive snow accumulating more widely, from later Saturday until the middle of Sunday.

Monday’s weather warning says: “With the more persistent snow from Sunday in the south-east pulling away, the UK is expected to be affected by a cold, easterly wind, with snow showers.

“These will develop over sea areas and be blown inland, with some places possibly seeing quite frequent although mainly light showers.

“Some places however will miss these altogether. Where they do occur, 1-4 cm of additional snow is most probable for the majority of areas, perhaps 3-7 cm over higher ground exposed to the east.”