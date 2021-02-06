Turf bore – but Albion gain another vital point on the road.

Burnley 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion managed credible draw away at Burnley – Lewis Dunk giving them a first half lead heading home a Pascal Gross corner.

Aaron Connolly had a great chance t double Albion’s lead but Nick Pope palmed his effort wide.

Seagulls keeper Robert Sanchez made an exceptional save as he pushed away a close range effort from James Tarkowski – then Sanchez pushed over a goal bound effort from Joey Gudmundsson.

It was Gudmundssom who drew Burnley level just before the hour after Sanchez parried an effort from ex Albion striker Ashley Barnes the ball fell to the Icelandic international who fired in past Sanchez the first goal Albion had conceded in over four hundred minutes of Premier League football.

Barnes did have the ball in the net a while later but this was ruled out for offside.

Sanchez then made another good save from Matej Vydra as Albion had to soak up the pressure.

Adam Webster went off injured as Albion brought on Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck and Leandro Trossard- but the game petered out into a few half chances and both teams will be grateful for the point that takes them further clear of the relegation zone.

Albion stay 15th and visit Leicester in the FA Cup 5th Round on Wednesday followed by Aston Villa in the Premier League next weekend.