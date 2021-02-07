Police share concern for missing teenagers

Police have shared their concern for a pair of teenagers who have gone missing during one of the coldest spells of weather in months.

Sussex Police said this evening (Sunday 7 February): “Police are searching for missing teenagers Wesley Smith and Ebony Milton who are believed to be together.

“Wesley, 15, from Brighton, and Ebony, 14, of Seaford, were last seen on Saturday morning (6 February).

“They may be in the Brighton or Newhaven areas.

“Wesley is white, 5ft 10in, slim, with short brown hair which is long on top and was last seen wearing a two-tone grey sweatshirt with a Nike logo on the front, blue jeans and white trainers.

“Ebony is white, 5ft 6in, of petite build with long dark brown hair and was wearing a black jacket, black legging, black trainers and carrying a large black bag.”

PC Alastair Knight said: “We believe Wesley and Ebony are together and, due to their age, they are vulnerable.

“We are concerned about them especially as the weather is very cold.

“They are known to frequent Newhaven skate park.

“If you see them, please dial 999.”