Five cars seized and four arrested in just one night in Brighton

Sussex Police seized five cars and arrested four people in one night in Brighton, the force said today (Tuesday 9 February).

Two of the arrests were for drug driving and two were for taking a car without the owner’s consent.

Sussex Police said: “A number of motorists were dealt with during a dedicated roads policing operation in Brighton.

“Officers from the Sussex Roads Policing Unit and the Brighton Neighbourhood Policing Team worked together to provide education and enforcement across the city on Saturday night (6 February).

“The purpose of this operation was to support the force’s continued mission to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured (KSIs) on our roads.

“Throughout the evening, a total of 19 offences were detected.

“Officers made four arrests – two for drug-driving (and) two for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent – and issued a number of ‘traffic offence reports’ for offences including driving without a valid MoT, speeding, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, contravening traffic signals and insufficient tyre tread depth.

“Five motorists had their vehicles seized.

“In addition to enforcement activity, officers also provided education around the ‘fatal five’ offences – speeding, drink/drug-driving, mobile phone use, not wearing a seatbelt and careless driving.

“These are the five most common causes of KSIs every year.”

Inspector James Scott, of the Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “While we dedicated extra resources to this operation, the activity we conducted was very much business as usual – with the main aims to respond to anyone committing offences and to keep everyone safe on our roads.

“We engaged with a number of road users throughout the evening and our activity was generally very well received by the public.

“The vast majority of people understand that safety is our number one priority and are supportive of that.

“By providing education and enforcement, we hope to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads each year.”