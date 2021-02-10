Council asks for permission to continue virtual meetings past May



Senior councillors have written to the government urging them to extend the option to hold virtual meetings past May.

Council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty, opposition leader Nancy Platts and Conservative Group leader Steve Bell have sent a joint letter to Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Authorities.

Powers given to councils last April because of the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing them to meet and make decisions virtually, are due to expire on 7 May.

The three group leaders are calling for local authorities to be given the option of holding meetings in person, virtually or have a hybrid arrangement.

Councillor Mac Cafferty said: “At the moment it’s difficult to see a scenario where it will be safe to hold in-person council meetings in late spring or early summer.

“Covid-19 will not have disappeared by May and reverting back to the old way of holding meetings too soon puts the public, staff and councillors at unnecessary risk.

“Virtual meetings give us greater flexibility and removes the need for unnecessary travel, something we should all be looking to do if we’re to reduce toxic emissions in the city.

“In a digital age where remote working is fast becoming the norm, forcing in-person attendance would be a backward step.”

Virtual council meetings hit the headlines last week when a recording of a rowdy meeting of the Handforth Parish Council went virtual and made a star out of its acting clerk Jackie Weaver.

In Brighton, Councillor Kate Appich stood down from her role as equalities chair in November after it was revealed she had called fellow councillor Kate Knight a bitch when she thought she was on mute during a housing panel meeting held over Zoom.

And a full council meeting had to be abandoned last year because of technical glitches.