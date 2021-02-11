Brighton and Hove ranked second among Britain’s most pet-friendly cities

If Britain is a nation of animal lovers, then Brighton and Hove is one of its most pet-friendly cities.

In fact, a new study found that Brighton and Hove is the second most pet-friendly city in the country.

And with 69 dog-friendly restaurants, it’s the most welcoming place for those heading out for a meal with their pet.

The study, by Scottish estate agent Coulters, also found that only three other cities out of 50 advertised more homes for tenants where pets were welcome.

The firm said that Southampton took the top spot in its table, in part because it had so many routes for dog walkers.

Coulters said: “If you prefer to eat out with your hound, you should look to settle down in Brighton and Hove.

“Coming in second on our list, this city has 28.2 dog-friendly places to eat out per 100,000 people. That’s a whopping 69 restaurants and cafes in the city.

“The renting market here is also very accommodating for pet lovers, as 20.9 properties per 100,000 people were available to rent in the area when we were carrying out our research.”

The firm said that it looked at a range of factors including the number of grooming services for cats and dogs and the number of parks and walking routes.

It added: “The UK is a nation of dog lovers, from the labrador retriever, the nation’s favourite, to the Welsh sheepdog.

“People have found that during the lockdown, owning a dog has been amazing for their physical and mental health.”

Below is a table of Britain’s top 20 pet-friendly towns and cities.