Cases continue to fall in locked down Brighton and Hove



Cases are continuing to fall in Brighton and Hove – and fewer people are now being admitted to hospital.

During January, the number of new cases each day has fallen by about 80%, from 330 at the beginning of the month to 60 on January 31.

In the first week of February, there were 346 confirmed new cases in the city – a 39% decrease on the previous week and equivalent to a weekly rate of 119 per 100,000 residents. The rate for England is 203 per 100,000 and 166 per 100,000 in the South East.

The city’s hospitals are also treating fewer Covid patients than in the previous week, although a high number of patients still need critical care.

Alistair Hill, Director of Public Health, said: “Living in lockdown is difficult for all of us, but this steady reduction shows how effective it has been at slowing transmission of the virus.

“I want to thank everybody who has been staying at home and keeping to the guidelines. It’s not been easy, but it’s working.

“It’s really important that we maintain this. Please remember that during lockdown we should all stay at home as much as possible. When we do go out, we need to stay within our local area and keep thinking ‘hands, face, space’ – especially during the school half term next week.

“If you have been vaccinated it is really important that you carry on following the lockdown rules and hands, face, space guidance.

“Across Sussex more than 350,000 people have been vaccinated now and last weekend alone, more than 10,000 people got their jabs in vaccination centres, local vaccination services, pharmacies, and hospital hubs.

“People who are housebound are being contacted by local teams to arrange a home visit.”

“From this week, anyone aged over 70 or who is clinically extremely vulnerable who has not been vaccinated yet can now book directly with the NHS online or by calling 119. Everyone else is will be contacted by the NHS to book and appointment when it is their turn.”