Covid victims commemorated in memorial quilt



A memorial quilt featuring the names of people who have died from covid in Brighton and Hove is being assembled in their memory.

Quilters Emma Daniel and Domino Moore are asking people to submit names of anyone they would like to be commemorated on the quilt.

So far, 339 people have died of the virus in Brighton and Hove, based on death certificates mentioning covid as a cause.

One of those is John Goddard, whose name is being included at the request of his daughter Molly Thew, from Hanover.

Molly, who lives in Hanover, said: “I think the quilt project is a wonderful idea for us local families to remember ours and others loved ones lost in the Brighton area.

“For me, this will be a wonderful project to be involved in as I sadly lost my 94-year-old father to this dreadful virus.

“Dad lived in Hanover, Brighton since 1958. He loved the community that we lived in and since his sad death I have come to find out just how much he was respected by many of the local residents.

“Nearly the whole street and other local residents lined our street and gave him a tremendous round of applause on his journey to the crematorium and I found great comfort from this.

“By having the opportunity to take part in this project will give me great comfort and have interaction with others that may be dealing with their own grief in similar circumstances.”

Former councillor Emma Daniel and Domino Moore have been inspired by The Women’s Quilt, which features the names of women murdered in domestic violence incidents.

Ms Daniel said: “We want to remember our city’s residents we have lost, sewing a name, choosing fabric and decorations means that their memory is kept special and alive by the city.

“The loss of each one matters and the quilt turns those statistics back into the person that we miss and we can begin to mourn collectively.

“We will treat each and every name with utmost respect and care.”

Families and carers who want to include their lost loved ones in the quilt are asked to email names, photographs and information about their lives and interests to the Brighton and Hove Covid Memorial Quilt to bhcovidquilt@gmail.com

Volunteers who want to create squares can also email or join the Facebook Group Brighton and Hove COVID Memorial Quilt Volunteers.